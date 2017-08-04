White Sulphur Springs – Nancy Ann Flack Alexander, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Born Aug. 7, 1959, at White Sulphur Springs, she was a daughter of the late Colin Douglas Flack and Aretta Ellen Pitsenbarger Flack.

Nancy was a homemaker, loving mother to her children, caring daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Douglas “Flack; infant brother, Floyd Henry Flack; and longtime companion, Larry Pitzer.

She is survived by daughter, Telena Alexander (Brenen) of White Sulphur Springs; sons, Ryan Alexander and Tommy Alexander both of White Sulphur Springs; sisters, Eugenia Bittinger (Paul), Freda Brannon (Bill) and Bonnie Flack all of White Sulphur Springs; brothers, James Mines of White Sulphur Springs and Leonard Flack; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as two great-great nieces.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 30, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Pastor Chad Dingess officiated. Burial followed in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com