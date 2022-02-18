Amanda Reed, business owner and photographer, is bringing good things to Rainelle. She has a new complex underway, called The Lot on Route 60 which is anchored by her photography studio.

“My son already has his detail shop up and running, my studio is moved in, and we’re working on the deli,” Reed explains.

It will also be home to an outdoor performance venue and a satellite location for Lewisburg’s Manic Espresso. Owner Rachel Warner is setting up a micro drive-up style espresso bar serving drinks and light snacks. Later this summer, Reed anticipates having the utilities established to host outdoor entertainment and food trucks for weekend events. During the week, the deli will be a go-to quick stop for prepared and made-to-order food.

Amanda Reed is proud to create new businesses and employment opportunities in the Meadow River Valley. “This has been a dream for a long time, and despite the challenges of Covid, we are moving forward to make it a reality.”

The Lot is located at 1625 Riverside Drive in Rainelle.