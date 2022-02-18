After years of planning and setbacks caused by a natural disaster, the Meadow River Valley that once echoed with the chug of steam-powered locomotives will be replaced with the sounds of bikers and hikers. The Meadow River Rail Trail is a project that started by preserving the railroad right-of-way for the 23-mile corridor between Nallen and Rainelle.

Construction on the trail began near Nallen but was extensively damaged during the 2016 flood. Necessary trail repairs are underway, and completion is expected by this fall. The Russellville Bridge that was damaged will take longer to repair. The Fayette and Greenbrier County Commissions have worked tirelessly to complete the repairs and facilitate additional improvements and expansion.

In partnership with the West Virginia Division of Highways, the two county commissions are currently bidding on a trail improvements project between the Russellville Bridge and Burdette Creek Bridge, with construction expected to start this year. The Greenbrier County Commission recently selected an engineering firm to design the remaining trail improvements between Burdette Creek Bridge and Rainelle. The commissions expect that the trail between Nallen and Rainelle will be open by 2024.

The Meadow River Rail Trail will be an economic driver and a tremendous community asset. Due to stipulations set when the land was purchased, the trail will be designated for non-motorized use only (no ATVs). For more information, email the Meadow River Rail Trail at meadowriverrailtrail@gmail.com.