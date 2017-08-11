Plaque installed in memory of Curtis Dowdy at State Fair

The Tomblin Plaza, located immediately next to the new tunnel entrance into the West Virginia State Fair, was completed last year. Dedicated to Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin due to his support of the state fair, it’s now the first thing attendees see when entering the grounds. Fairgoers now pass through a collection of greenery and flowers, which is a huge upgrade compared to the previous layout. The wonderful landscaping and flagpole installation was done by Dreamscapes, a local company originally owned and operated by horticulture entrepreneur Curtis Dowdy, who tragically passed away in January of this year. The landscaping has been lovely since its installation, with this year being no different. In his honor, the fair has erected a memorial plaque on the right hand side of the entrance, beside the seating pergola.