McDonald’s in Caldwell is back

(Photo by Mark Robinson)

The McDonald’s at the Caldwell exit next to the interstate was packed on Wednesday evening, as family members of employees enjoyed free food. It was a trial run for the restaurant’s grand opening, which occurred Thursday morning at 10 a.m. In this photo are managers Deborah Gallaher from Neola (left), Kristen Simpson from Lewisburg, and Kristie Stanley from Ronceverte, checking out the latest technology. Customers are encouraged to use the giant touch screens (see on the left), which provide detailed menus and payment options. Customers take to their table a plastic numbered standup card, which uses a Bluetooth signal to bring the server directly to where they are seated.