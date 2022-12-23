“One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.” ― Shannon L. Alder

Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you who have donated money and time to Penny Pitch. You have let people in this community less fortunate know that they are not alone this Christmas. Thanks to you, we will be able to help our awardees with their utilities as they face this cold weather.

It is not too late to join our effort. You can still donate by sending your gift to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or you can drop it at the Mountain Messenger office, 122 N. Court Street – both in Lewisburg. We are so close to our $60,000 goal. Currently, our total is $55,376.44. Help push us over the top!

Donations:

Greenbrier Democratic Women – $1,135

St. Thomas Episcopal Church (White Sulphur Springs) – $5,000

James FB Peyton Family Trust (Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation) – $1,500

Anonymous – $100

Anonymous – $1,000

Richard & Nada Smith – $300

Tom & Jane Hughes – $100

Davis Arbuckle – $100

The American Legion, Lewisburg – $100

Ronceverte Baptist Church -$100

In loving memory of my wife, Marianne Richardson Brewster, by Jerry Laufer – $200

Mardi McMillan and William Shiffer – $500

The Greenbrier Employees United Fund – $746.44

Anonymous – $100

In memory of Jan Lewis from Mary Leb and Robert Foster – $100

Frankford Ruritan Club – $200

Calvin & Katrina Reynolds – $100

Keith & Danni Reynolds – $100

In loving memory of Karen Eggleston from Preceptor Alpha Lamda Sorority – $50

In memory of our loved ones from Mike & Cindy Quick – $100

James M. Miller – $120

Ann & Larry Davis – $100

Brenda & Glen Patterson – $100

Anonymous – $100

The Shiffer Family – $40

In memory of Carl & Kathleen Patterson, John & Madeline Hicks, Jay Hicks, Joyce Hicks, Betty Rodgers, Roy Hicks, and Larry Parrish from Jane Hicks – $50

Jim Coleman – $100

Andrew and Cynthia Shea – $250

In honor of the grandchildren of Nancy Richmond: Bradley, Grayson, Josh, Georgia and Aberham. In memory of Nancy Richmond, Simeon and Thelma Berkley and Hazel Walton, from Eddie & Heather Richmond – $125

Mt. Vernon ME Church – $300

In memory of Gwen Clingman and Michael Osborne from Luther & Alice Hollingsworth – $50

Julian & Martha Meadows – $500

In memory of Helen and Patty from Jim Nemitz and Nancy Bulla – $200