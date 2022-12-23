“One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.” ― Shannon L. Alder
Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you who have donated money and time to Penny Pitch. You have let people in this community less fortunate know that they are not alone this Christmas. Thanks to you, we will be able to help our awardees with their utilities as they face this cold weather.
It is not too late to join our effort. You can still donate by sending your gift to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or you can drop it at the Mountain Messenger office, 122 N. Court Street – both in Lewisburg. We are so close to our $60,000 goal. Currently, our total is $55,376.44. Help push us over the top!
Donations:
Greenbrier Democratic Women – $1,135
St. Thomas Episcopal Church (White Sulphur Springs) – $5,000
James FB Peyton Family Trust (Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation) – $1,500
Anonymous – $100
Anonymous – $1,000
Richard & Nada Smith – $300
Tom & Jane Hughes – $100
Davis Arbuckle – $100
The American Legion, Lewisburg – $100
Ronceverte Baptist Church -$100
In loving memory of my wife, Marianne Richardson Brewster, by Jerry Laufer – $200
Mardi McMillan and William Shiffer – $500
The Greenbrier Employees United Fund – $746.44
Anonymous – $100
In memory of Jan Lewis from Mary Leb and Robert Foster – $100
Frankford Ruritan Club – $200
Calvin & Katrina Reynolds – $100
Keith & Danni Reynolds – $100
In loving memory of Karen Eggleston from Preceptor Alpha Lamda Sorority – $50
In memory of our loved ones from Mike & Cindy Quick – $100
James M. Miller – $120
Ann & Larry Davis – $100
Brenda & Glen Patterson – $100
Anonymous – $100
The Shiffer Family – $40
In memory of Carl & Kathleen Patterson, John & Madeline Hicks, Jay Hicks, Joyce Hicks, Betty Rodgers, Roy Hicks, and Larry Parrish from Jane Hicks – $50
Jim Coleman – $100
Andrew and Cynthia Shea – $250
In honor of the grandchildren of Nancy Richmond: Bradley, Grayson, Josh, Georgia and Aberham. In memory of Nancy Richmond, Simeon and Thelma Berkley and Hazel Walton, from Eddie & Heather Richmond – $125
Mt. Vernon ME Church – $300
In memory of Gwen Clingman and Michael Osborne from Luther & Alice Hollingsworth – $50
Julian & Martha Meadows – $500
In memory of Helen and Patty from Jim Nemitz and Nancy Bulla – $200
