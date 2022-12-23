By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission bid farewell to Commissioner Mike McClung, whose term is coming to end in January, at their regular meeting held last Tuesday. Commission members presented a painting of a harness race at the state fairground horse racing track as a parting gift.

Commissioner Tammy Shifflett-Tincher, though not present due to illness, spoke to say that the painting was the commission’s way of saying thank you to McClung for his years of service. “We all know that though harness racing no longer takes place at the fairgrounds, we know how important it is to your family history and how you have spoken so fondly of it, so we wanted to get you this painting as a token of our gratitude.”

“I am very pleased, truly, thank you very much,” said McClung. “There are, in life, blessings and honors. Blessings come through grace and that being the unearned favor of God, and I have been truly blessed. Honors, however, are earned, and I will tell you that being able to sit in this chair, the county’s chair, for the last 12 years is truly an honor and a privilege. It’s not always been a grand old time, but it has been good. I am now obligated to somehow articulate my profound appreciation to the people of Greenbrier County for honoring me with allowing me to be their commissioner. There are times when the simple words of ‘thank you’ are not enough, but it’s quite often all we have, so I say thank you.”

Blaine Phillips prevailed over DeEtta King-Hunter in the 2022 election bid for McClung’s commission seat. Phillips will begin commissioner duties starting in January.

In other business:

The Commission moved to resolve litigation in Snyder, Stephen v. Greenbrier County. This suit was principally resolved “quite some time ago” according to the commission, but this agenda action was simply “fixing some grammatical errors.” The motion passed and the suit is now considered resolved.

The commission also signed a grant agreement with Region 4 Planning and Development Council for the administration of American Rescue Plan Act funding to PSD #2 for the purpose of a water line extension project in the west end of the county. The commission then approved two requests for leave of absence from county duties for Mike Honaker and Vince Deeds. These requests are for the upcoming legislative session which runs from Jan. 9 to Mar. 10.

The council lastly moved to adjust the courthouse’s schedule around the Christmas and New Year holidays. The courthouse will be closed on Dec. 23 and will be open fully on Dec. 30.

The Commission will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. in the County Commission chambers. The public is encouraged to attend.

McClung 1

Outgoing Commissioner McClung (left) receives a commissioned painting as a parting gift from fellow commissioners Lowell Rose (right) and Tammy Tincher (not pictured).

McClung 2

Commissioner McClung with painting. The McClung family has a long history with harness racing at the fairgrounds.