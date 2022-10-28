Applications due by November 18

As we approach the holiday season, we are more aware than ever of the many families in our area that have little to look forward to at Christmas and need something positive to happen in their lives. For years, Penny Pitch has helped to fill that need at Christmas and beyond.

Starting this year, Penny Pitch is partnering with the Mountain Messenger to help fill the need in our area. Now celebrating its 55th year, Penny Pitch has been dedicated to helping our community since 1967.

Penny Pitch is a totally volunteer program. Anyone in need can apply. Local service groups then contact applicants to determine needs and to recommend who can benefit from the program with Christmas gifts for the children, winter wear, household needs, firewood, and help with utility bills. Every family who receives help also receives a large food box near Christmas delivered by local service club volunteers.

Penny Pitch has worked successfully for so many years because people from all over the community contribute to guarantee that deserving families receive the help they need. It is truly “Neighbor helping neighbor.” We are accepting donations through Christmas. Please mail your donation to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

This year’s deadline for submitting applications is fast approaching. If you need help this Christmas, clip the application located inside this Mountain Messenger newspaper. Applications are also available at any City National Bank location in Greenbrier County, at City Hall in both Ronceverte and White Sulphur Springs, at Wellspring in Rupert, at the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, at area food banks, or by contacting Penny Pitch online or by phone.

On Facebook, find us at Penny Pitch – Greenbrier County. You can email us atpennypitchwv@gmail.com or call 681-318-6985. All applications are due by Nov. 18 and should be mailed to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901.