By Sarah Richardson

Early voting has begun statewide for the Nov. 8 General Election, with the Greenbrier County Courthouse offering in person early voting now through Nov. 5.

Early voting times at the Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Early voting at the Rupert Community Building is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Candidates on the ballot are:

U.S. House of Representatives 1st. Congressional District: Carol Miller (R-Incumbent), Mr. Lacy Watson (D), and Belinda Fox-Spencer (I)

State Senator 10th Senatorial District: Vince Deeds (R), Stephen Baldwin (D-Incumbent), and Aaron Ransom (I)

House of Delegates 46th District: Mike Honaker (R-Incumbent), and Paul Detch (D)

House of Delegates 47th District: Todd Longanacre (R-Incumbent), and Heather Hill (D)

House of Delegates 48th District: Caleb Hanna (R), and Eric Henson Sebert (D)

Circuit Clerk: Jamie L. Baker (R), and Louvonne Legg Arbuckle (D-Incumbent)

County Commissioner: Blaine Phillips (R), and DeEtta King Hunter (D)

County Clerk: Robin Yates Loudermilk (R-Incumbent), and Kayla M. McCoy (D)

Candidate Heather Hill announced she was discontinuing her candidacy in September, and according to a letter from Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee, “What this means is that she is still on the ballot but is not actively campaigning. If Heather is successful in winning the election but declines to accept, the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee will have the opportunity, following community input, to select three people to send to Governor Justice to choose as a replacement.”

Independent State Senator candidate Harry “Lee” Forbes was removed from the ballot due to residing in Summers County. Since Senator Jack Woodrum already resides in Summers County, Forbes was ruled ineligible for this position as there cannot be two candidates from the same county and district serving concurrently.

Voters will also be able to vote “for” or “against” the authorization of excess levies for the Greenbrier County Board of Education, and will vote “for” or “against” four proposed constitutional amendments, a summary of each can be read online at https://tinyurl.com/247j27v9