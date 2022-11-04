As applications arrive to Penny Pitch from families needing help this year, we are beginning to realize that there is tremendous need in our community. Not only do families need help giving their children something for Christmas, they also need winter clothing and food. Many of these families are trying hard to make ends meet, but are finding themselves behind on utility bills. These are the things Penny Pitch tries to give to our families.

We can only give back according to what we receive from our donors. At this time of year when we are all thinking about helping others, the Mountain Messenger and Penny Pitch hope that you will give generously to this important program which helps others through the holidays and beyond. As an all volunteer not-for-profit organization, 100% of your donation goes directly to the families.

You can send your donation to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Please join us in supporting those in need this holiday season.

Donations:

Richard & Lillian Posselt – $50

Christen McCormack Clark Life Coaching – $50

Tim Holbrook – $250