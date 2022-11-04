Forty-six bands from around the state, including one exhibition band, showcased their talents in the eleventh annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Milton and Barboursville middle school bands opened the event with the national anthem.

For their 80’s themed show, Greenbrier East High School’s Spartan Marching Band placed third overall in the state as the 2nd runner-up for the Governors Cup Marching Band Series, and under their Class B Band category they landed second place. The Governor’s Cup consisted of 12 local competitions, along with the Marching Band Invitational finals. Points were awarded at each competition and then the winner was determined by the band who received the most points throughout the series.

Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and Paden City High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award. Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.

This year’s event also included a drumline competition, with Philip Barbour High School winning first prize, and Greenbrier East placing as 4th runner-up.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) also inducted two into the State Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame. Honorees include Gail Kennedy, former band director at Spring Hill Junior High School, South Charleston High School and Poca High School, and the late Thomas Eschbacher, former band director at Washington Junior High School and Parkersburg South High School. The inductees were selected from a list of nominations submitted to the WVDACH.

The West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship was sponsored by the WVDACH in participation with the Save The Music Foundation, Conn-Selmer Division of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education and the Higher Education Policy Commission. The State Marching Band Championship helps to promote, encourage and celebrate arts education throughout West Virginia.

For more information about the State Marching Band Championship, contact Andrea Nelson, public information specialist for the department, at (304) 558-0220 or Andrea.E.Nelson@wv.gov.

GEHS placed in the following categories:

Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series

Champion: Cabell Midland High School

1st Runner-Up: Hurricane High School

2nd Runner-Up: Greenbrier East High School

3rd Runner-Up: Philip Barbour High School

4th Runner-Up: Capital High School

Overall Awards (Honor Band)

West Virginia State Honor Band: Cabell Midland High School

1st Runner-up: Musselman High School

2nd Runner-up: Hurricane High School

3rd Runner-up: Greenbrier East High School

4th Runner-up: Paden City High School

Class B Band Awards

1st Place: Hurricane High School

2nd Place: Greenbrier East High School

3rd Place: Philip Barbour High School

Drums at the Capitol Competition

Champion: Philip Barbour High School

1st Runner-Up: Paden City High School

2nd Runner-Up: Princeton High School

3rd Runner-Up: Ripley High School

4th Runner-Up: Greenbrier East High School

5th Runner-Up: Parkersburg High School