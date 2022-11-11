Now that the election is over, we will all begin to focus on the holidays and on friends and our communities, and Penny Pitch is busy doing just that – focusing on helping our communities. We are putting together volunteers to interview families in need and to deliver food close to Christmas. We can still take applications through this Friday, Nov. 18. You can pick up an application through the Mountain Messenger, at any City National Bank location, at City Hall in Ronceverte and White Sulphur Springs, at Wellspring, and in Lewisburg at the CVB.

Lots of applications are arriving daily telling us that the need for help this year is great. We have disabled Veterans needing help, single mothers trying to give their children a little Christmas, and elderly couples who can’t afford to buy heating oil – just to name a few.

We are beginning to get donations, but to serve all of the families, we will need a lot more. Please help us keep pace with the needs we are learning about by keep giving to Penny Pitch on your “to do” list this year.

Donations:

Tony Nalker – $100 in memory of his father, Dave Nalker

Harvey and Naomi Cohen – $20

Elizabet Kincaid – $15 in loving memory of Jeff Jenkins

Jo Weisbrod – $100

Juanita and David Johnson – $40

Jack and Janet O’Connell – $50