By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts and Science Center. The meeting was slated to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but had to be moved due to Election Day.

The board began their meeting by recognizing exemplary staff and educators within the Greenbrier County School system. The nominees as well as the winner of Greenbrier County Teacher of the Year, Elementary Teacher of the Year, and the Secondary Teacher of the Year were recognized in the Board’s Time out for Applause.

Teachers from across Greenbrier County Schools were nominated for this year’s teacher of the year, in the overall, secondary, and elementary category. The nominees were:

Abigail Bryant, Kindergarten – Alderson Elementary

Stephanie Blankenship, Fifth Grade – Crichton Elementary

Karla Workman, First Grade – Frankford Elementary

Meagan Crane, First Grade – Lewisburg Elementary

Lisa Crookshanks, Fifth Grade – Rainelle Elementary

Lynn Davis, Art – Rupert Elementary

Kerri Vaughan, Fourth Grade – Smoot Elementary

Melanie O’Brien, Multi-Categorical/Autism – Eastern Greenbrier Middle

Brian Baker, CTE/General Building Construction – Greenbrier East High

Katie Allen, English/Language Arts – Greenbrier West High School

In the overall category, the winner was Courntey Hudnall, physical education teacher at Ronceverte Elementary School. The Elementary winner was Joy Williams, first grade teacher at White Sulphur Elementary, and the secondary winner was Amber Martin, mathematics teacher at Western Greenbrier Middle. In speaking about overall winner Hudnall, the Board made note that she was “a great student, a great teacher, and does incredible work with her kids every day.”

After recognizing the teachers of the year, the board took time out to recognize Greenbrier East’s Matt Sauvage, Head Volleyball Coach, who won the 2021-22 National Federation of Coaches’ Associations State Coach of the Year in Volleyball. The award states that winners receive it “for demonstrating excellence and leadership in the coaching profession.”

Furthermore, the board took time out to hear a presentation from Greenbrier West’s members of the Board’s student representative delegation. The students presented information regarding the joint after school programs being held with students from both Greenbrier East and West. Those programs include a JROTC Drill Team, art courses across multiple disciplines, a School Spirit club, student engagement opportunities with Communities in School, a culinary class and club called HEAT, a graphic design course, tutoring, and an eGaming team. The board was pleased to hear from West’s student representatives that these programs are deeply educational, popular, and ever expanding.

Director of Technology and Student Services Vicky Cline and Elementary Education Director Ann Smith helps oversee these and other afterschool programs and went on to inform the board that these and similar programs across both secondary and elementary schools in Greenbrier County support nearly 800 students by providing dinner, assisting with homework/tutoring, and offering enrichment programs. These programs support nearly 800 students by providing dinner, assisting with homework/tutoring, and offering enrichment programs.

The Greenbrier County Board of Education meets again on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts and Science Center. The public is encouraged to attend.