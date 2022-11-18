Donations are beginning to arrive for this year’s Penny Pitch effort. To date, we have raised $6,645. We are so grateful to everyone who has given to us so far and hope that many more can help us reach our goal of $60,000 before Christmas. As a community-wide effort, you will be helping folks have a little joy at Christmas and some warmth in the winter cold.

Please join our efforts to reach people in need this season. Just mail your donation to Penny Pitch, P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Donations:

Jerry & Linda Clemons – $100

Williamsburg CEOS – $50

Carol G. Rice – $100

Ingevity Corporation (Covington) – $1,500

Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758 – $2,500

Jerry & Judy Long – $100

In memory of Joe Buttram from Cathey Sawyer – $100

Sara M. Crickenberger – $50

Lewisburg Rotary Foundation – $500

Dan & Rebecca Edwards – $100

Jim & Sharon Rowe – $250

Lewisburg Rotary Club – $620