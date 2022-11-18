Donations are beginning to arrive for this year’s Penny Pitch effort. To date, we have raised $6,645. We are so grateful to everyone who has given to us so far and hope that many more can help us reach our goal of $60,000 before Christmas. As a community-wide effort, you will be helping folks have a little joy at Christmas and some warmth in the winter cold.
Please join our efforts to reach people in need this season. Just mail your donation to Penny Pitch, P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Donations:
Jerry & Linda Clemons – $100
Williamsburg CEOS – $50
Carol G. Rice – $100
Ingevity Corporation (Covington) – $1,500
Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758 – $2,500
Jerry & Judy Long – $100
In memory of Joe Buttram from Cathey Sawyer – $100
Sara M. Crickenberger – $50
Lewisburg Rotary Foundation – $500
Dan & Rebecca Edwards – $100
Jim & Sharon Rowe – $250
Lewisburg Rotary Club – $620
