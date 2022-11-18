By Sarah Richardson

Following their AAA West Virginia State Championship win earlier this month, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White read a proclamation at the November City Council meeting declaring Nov. 10, 2022 as The Greenbrier East High School 2022 Men’s Soccer Team AAA West Virginia State Champion Day.

The City recognized the “hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, and exceptional talent of the 2022 GEHS soccer team. Head Coach Lucas Lemine, and Assistant Coaches Todd Wagner and Bren Pittsenbarger, the entire coaching staff, team parents, and faculty were all named as “integral” to the team’s success. The City encourages all citizens to join in celebration of the team on their outstanding accomplishment.

Mayor Beverly White stands with Lewisburg City Council members and the GEHS Men’s Soccer in Council chambers.