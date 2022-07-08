Crawley-Paul H. Henson, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg, WV.

Born May 22, 1946, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Estil Groves and Ora Rebecca Trainer Henson.

Paul was a U.S. Navy, Vietnam Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Hanna and brothers, Ralph Timothy, and Merle Henson.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Henson; son, Paul H. Henson II (Lily) of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Everett Henson; sisters, Susan Wade (Sherman) and Wanda Henson; brother-in-law, Mickey Hanna and sister-in-law, Jinny Henson all of Crawley; and several nieces and nephews.

It was Paul’s request to be cremated and have no service.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.