By Adam Pack

For the first time in two years, the Healing Appalachia music festival will be returning to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds. The festival is a fundraising and awareness-raising effort for Hope in the Hills, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the opioid crisis in West Virginia and Appalachia at large. The organization, founded in 2016, hosted the first healing Appalachia Festival in 2018 with great success. With a two year sabbatical due to COVID restrictions, the festival will be back in town this year boasting a roster consisting of Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Arlo McKinley, Lucero, Lost Dog Street Band, The Vince Herman Band, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Jeremy Pinnell, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Tommy Prine, and Laid Back Country Picker.

The two-day festival will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, with camping and RV parking available. Tickets available for purchase at the State Fair of West Virginia’s website, a link to which can be found on Healing Appalachia’s Facebook page. Camping passes and information can also be found on the organization’s Facebook page and are available through Etix.