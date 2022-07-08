White Sulphur Springs-Opal L. Ash, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the White Sulphur Springs Center.

She was born May 5, 1940 in Covington, VA, the daughter of the late Henderson and Violet Reed Booth.

Opal was of the Presbyterian Faith, a graduate of Dunlap High School and a retired CNA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Crawford and her sons, Raymond Jr. and John Crawford; her sister, Janet Hunter; and her brother, Clifford Booth.

Surviving are her sister, Delores Crawford and husband Alvin of Sinks Grove and her brother, Daryol Booth and his wife Rebecca of White Sulphur Springs.

It was Opal’s wishes to be cremated with no services.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com