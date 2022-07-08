By Sarah Richardson

Lewisburg in Bloom has announced the winners of their fire hydrant painting contest. Sponsored by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, members of the public were encouraged to submit designs for fire hydrants last month, and painted their designs several weeks ago. A voting contest for the most “likes” was held on the Lewisburg in Bloom’s Facebook page to select the following winners:

1st Place – $100: Sandra Schmocker – Carnegie Facade

People’s Choice Award – $65: Susannah Robinson – Crows and Accordion

Spirit of Lewisburg Award – $65: Karen Cohen – Lovely Day

2nd Place – $50: Christi Proctor – WV Flowers

3rd Place – $40: Audriannah Nobel – Cherry Blossoms

4th Place – $35: Stephanie Mooney – Night and Day, Moths, and Butterflies

5th Place – $30: Abel Nobel – Red, White, and Blue Flag

6th Place – $25: Amanda Butler – Mosaic

7th Place – $20: Karen Cohen – Universe Unfolding

“All of the hydrants are beautiful and make a great addition to the downtown Lewisburg area. Thank you to all of the artists,” said Shannon Beatty, Lewisburg in Bloom Coordinator. “The Lewisburg in Bloom Committee is so pleased with all of the beautiful hydrants that were painted for the contest. They really brighten up downtown.”

To see photos of each entry, visit the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee Facebook page.