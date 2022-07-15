Alderson-Myrtle Lee Burns (Quick), 80, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House.

Myrtle was the daughter of the late Charles Quick and Claire Falls Quick. She was born on July 9, 1942, on Muddy Creek Mountain, made her home in Alderson, and was of the Baptist faith.

Myrtle worked her entire career in retail business. She always had a smile, she always enjoyed working, and she was always willing to help in any way possible. She continued to help with office work up until May at Dollar General.

There was not a person that Myrtle did not enjoy seeing or talking to while she worked. She also had a fond love for her family.

Other than her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Burns and her brother, Walter Quick.

Those left behind to cherish her fond memories are her son, Rick Burns and wife Hazel; granddaughter, Jill Trent and husband Todd; grandson, Zachary Burns; her great-grandchildren, Liam and Eden Trent; and sisters, Nancy Quick, Betty Brooks, and Wilma Bowes.

Services were held at Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson, on Wednesday, July 13, where Pastor Joey Morgan officiated.

Visitation was at the funeral home before the service. Burial followed in the Alderson Cemetery.

