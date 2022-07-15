Dr. Catherine “Cathy” Ann Gilgenbach Burr, DDS, M. Ed., passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 68 in Greenbrier County.

Cathy was born in Fond du Lac, WI on Feb. 19, 1954. She was the daughter of Edmund and Irene Gilgenbach. She was a cheerleader and band member at St. Mary’s Springs High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin for her undergraduate education from 1972-1975. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery at Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1979 where she eventually became an adjunct associate professor and served from 1985-1990 until she was unable to continue practicing due to her lifelong medical condition of Multiple Sclerosis. Cathy also obtained a Master of Education and donated her time as a general dentist at South Side Guadalupe Dental Clinic during her time in Milwaukee.

While attending dental residency at St. Francis Hospital in Honolulu, HI, she met the love of her life and future husband, James “Jim” Carl Burr III. Cathy and Jim were married in Honolulu on Sept. 26, 1981 at Faith Fellowship Church.

Cathy will forever be known for her smile, courage, and faith in the face of what many would have considered overwhelming obstacles. Even confined to a wheelchair for the last 30 years of her life with little to no use of her arms and legs, she would put on a beaming smile at whatever function she attended, whether that be church, family gatherings, or even hospital visits. She loved her flowers (especially her irises) and Westerns, enjoyed Green Bay Packer football (especially her son and husband bantering over the games), and was absolutely devoted as both a mother and wife. She was so devoted that one of the main reasons she obtained her Master of Education was to be able to home school her son Carl, which she accomplished with the utmost care and skill until the family moved to White Sulphur Springs in the spring of 2001.

Cathy is survived by her husband Jim, her son Carl and his wife (Kennedy), and one grandchild, James. She is also survived by her sisters, Diane (Larry) Hammang of Fond du Lac, WI and Janet (Al) Halvorson of Hillsboro, OR; and brothers, Ronald (Cathy) Gilgenbach of Ann Arbor, MI and Edmund (Christine) Gilgenbach of Fond du Lac, as well as her in-laws, Ruth (RJ) Miller and Anita (Donald) Butts of White Sulphur Springs.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Gilgenbach (survived by Marilyn).

The Burr family is humbled and grateful for the many friends who have supported them and helped Cathy over the many years she dealt with her illness. They are also indebted to her closest friends as well as caretakers including Alinda Perrine and Keri Spradlin who have provided steadfast compassionate care and more importantly, loving friendship.

In lieu of memorials and/or flowers, please consider providing a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now), Samaritan’s Purse International Relief (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/), or Joni and Friends (https://www.joniandfriends.org/).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com