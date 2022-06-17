Lewisburg-Marianne Richardson Brewster, 79, went to her heavenly home Tuesday night, June 7, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Virginia.

Born Oct 2, 1942, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of the late Jack Richardson and Vivian Musgrave Richardson.

Marianne attended Greenbrier College for Women and graduated from WVU with a degree in speech pathology.

Marianne was a devoted mother, grandmother and soulmate. Her passions were family, friendship and conversation. She ran for U.S. Congress twice and came within two-percentage points of defeating incumbent Nick Joe Rahall in a historical 1990 race. She moved to Arlington, VA, when President George H.W. Bush appointed her to an OSHA position. After a series of health issues, she moved back to Lewisburg in 2002.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Richardson.

Left to celebrate her memory are husband, Jerry Laufer; daughter, Anne Brewster of Alexandria, VA; son-in-law, Robert Rayome of Alexandria, VA; son, Chris Brewster of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Jacqueline R. Bennett of Lewisburg; brothers, Dr. Tom Richardson of Bluefield, and C.J. Richardson of Vienna, VA; three grandchildren, Barclay, Kendall and Travis Rayome; and several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, June 18, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV.

The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Greenbrier County Humane Society (www.greenbrierhumane.org).

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.