Frankford-Frances Jeffries Blake, 90, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Fairfax Nursing Center, Fairfax, VA.

Born Sept. 1, 1931, in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Basil Olan and Gladys Scott Jeffries.

Frances was a Nursing Assistant and was a member of the Springcreek Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Blake; daughters, Bridget Ann Saville Nava and Charlene Blake; granddaughter, Tina Fields; and her K9 companion, Brianne.

Survivors are daughter, Juanita Bogle (Danny) of Herndon, VA; brother, Terry Jeffries of Frankford; sisters, Sherry Mullins (Houston) of Frankford, and a special sister, “Aunt,” Mary Alice Beard of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Brooke and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Zachary, R.J. and Charlie; great-great-grandchildren, Marleigh, Kyzer, and Aine; and special nephew, Kevin Mullins (Tonya).

A memorial service will be held later.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.