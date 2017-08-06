Manchin’s statement on Senate passing ‘Jessie’s Law’

Commentary

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the decision in the Senate to pass Jessie’s Law, his legislation to help ensure that medical professionals have full knowledge of their patient’s previous opioid addiction if the patient gives consent.

This will help prevent tragic events like the death of Jessie Grubb by providing physicians and other medical professionals with this information at every step of a patient’s care, enabling them to consider the patient’s addiction when determining appropriate medical care. Jessie’s Law must now be passed by the House of Representatives before the President can sign it into law.

“After learning of Jessie’s passing, I promised her father that her death would not be in vain,” Manchin said. “Today, Jessie’s Law passed in the Senate and it is a moment I am grateful to be a part of. This legislation honors the life of Jessie, someone who was lost too soon to something that was 100 percent preventable. She should still be with us today. We must do all we can to prevent parents around our country from experiencing the grief that Jessie’s parents feel. We must ensure physicians and other medical professionals have full knowledge of a patient’s previous opioid addiction when determining appropriate medical care. Today, we celebrate Jessie’s Law passing in the Senate, but there is still more work to do. We will not give up until Jessie’s Law is passed into law so her legacy stands long after us.”

““I am ever so grateful for the passage of Jessie’s Law; it eases a mother’s aching heart that this law will save other lives and give meaning to Jessie’s death,” said Kate Grubb, Jessie Grubb’s Mother.

After battling addiction for seven years, Jessie was sober and focusing on making a life for herself in Michigan. She was training to run in a marathon and had to undergo surgery for a running related injury. Her parents, David and Kate Grubb, went to Michigan for her surgery and told her doctors and hospital personnel that she was a recovering addict. However, after Jessie’s surgery, the discharging doctor, who said he didn’t know she was a recovering addict, sent her home with a prescription for 50 oxycodone pills. Before her death, David shared her story with President Obama when he came to Charleston for a town hall on the opioid epidemic. Her story had a deep impact on him and she is often credited with inspiring him to dedicate more resources to fighting this devastating epidemic.