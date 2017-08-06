Manchin ensures WV priorities included in agriculture, energy and water appropriations bills

Commentary

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) recently ensured that West Virginia priorities were included in the FY 2018 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill and the FY 2018 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, which passed out of the Appropriations Committee Tuesday.

The appropriations bills include strong funding for the opioid epidemic, rural development, food assistance programs, the Appalachian Storage Hub, the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and Appalachian Regional Commission.

“As a proud new member of the Appropriations Committee, I have made it clear that I believe we must work in a bipartisan way in order to do right by the American people and that’s exactly what I have experienced in crafting these appropriations bills,” Manchin said. “We have come together and put together a bipartisan proposal that reflects our values. For West Virginia, I made sure that our state receives funding for issues facing our state like the opioid epidemic and food assistance programs and critical economic opportunities like the Appalachians Storage Hub, rural development, our national lab in Morgantown (NETL) and the Appalachian Regional Council. I look forward the passing this important funding bill in the Senate.”

The Appropriations Committee recommends $145.4 Billion in funding for FY 2018 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. West Virginia priorities include:

Strong language to help the FDA combat the opioid epidemic, including language to require FDA to seek expert advice when considering new opioid medications, require opioid prescriber education, and limit over-prescribing through increased awareness of the CDC’s opioid prescribing guidelines.

Strong rural development funding at close to FY 2017 levels of $37 billion for grants, loans and program management.

Strong funding for food assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at $73.6 billion, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) at $6.4 billion.

Chesapeake Bay Watershed funded.

The Appropriations Committee recommends $38.4 Billion in funding for FY 2018 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. West Virginia priorities include: