Main Street White Sulphur Springs continues supporting the city

By Mason Haynes

The community of White Sulphur Springs has gained support from a local nonprofit group who used their own time and efforts wisely to help the city after last year’s historic flood.

Main Street White Sulphur Springs is an organization which draws from all nearby local charities to help those in need.

Pat Harper is the head director of Main Street White Sulphur Springs, and explained her vision for the program.

“We are here to enhance White Sulphur Springs, and we want to support our businesses and our citizens. We want those two together in a relationship that works for everybody,” Harper said. “We also organize the parades and our Winterfest for Christmas Day.”

Main Street White Sulphur Springs also provides volunteer help for upcoming and local events. They placed the “White Sulphur Strong” signs along the sides of the road last year to gain support after the devastating flood. The organization has also welcomed the Houston Texans recently with banners lining the streets of the city.

Harper says this is all in hopes of uplifting the citizens. She said Hope Village created homes for families who lost theirs in last year’s deadly flood.

“Main Street White Sulphur owns the land, and we sell it to people who need homes in Hope Village.” Harper said.

Main Street White Sulphur also provides music at the Old Mill Park Gazebo for the public, which is free of charge. To keep up with their current events, Main Street White Sulphur Springs can be liked and followed on their Facebook page.