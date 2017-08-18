Democratic Women’s Club to host annual picnic

The Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club cordially invites the public to the annual Greenbrier County Democratic Picnic, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. The picnic, a covered dish event, will take place at the picturesque farm of Senator Ron and Cindy Miller in Maxwelton. Local musicians and artisans will provide entertainment and crafts on display. There will also be activities for children, including a scavenger hunt. For more information, please visit the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club Facebook page or email GreenbrierDemWomen@gmail.com.