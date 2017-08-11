Long overdue county tow policy gets unanimous approval

The county tow policy has, at last, been revised and updated, and got a unanimous vote from the Greenbrier County Commission at the Tuesday night, Aug. 8 meeting.

The policy includes a new boundaries map, under the recommendation made by Emergency Medical Service (EMS) representatives, to cover the territories of several EMS units lost over the past few years. Ron Cook, of R & D Towing, said he appreciated the positive, workable changes that were made to the policy.

“The policy will still require additional work,” said Commissioner Mike McClung, prior to the vote. The commission discussed reviewing the policy for any needed changes. The new boundaries will be integrated with the 911 center’s telephone and address bank, which automatically identifies which fire department, law enforcement and EMS unit should be dispatched to the site. Greenbrier County 911 director Al Whitaker said they would be wise to establish a review period by the first of May next year to be fully processed by the start of the 2018-2019 fiscal year in July. Commissioner Woody Hanna said a monthly review will be a part of each 911 Advisory Committee meeting as well.

In other business: