GVMC donates flowers to the city of Rainelle

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center assisted the city of Rainelle in their beautification efforts by sponsoring the hanging baskets and brackets for city lamp posts.

The flowers are Red Angel Wing Begonias and will bloom throughout the summer. Mayor Andrea Pendleton states, “This is the third year that Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has assisted in the purchase of hanging baskets for our town. I am so pleased with the generosity of the Greenbrier Valley Medical Centers and what it gives to our community. The beautiful blooms have provided many compliments and smiles for the town of Rainelle.”