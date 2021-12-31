The first responders of Greenbrier County are proud to announce that on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, they will be holding a simultaneous “Fill the Boot” Drive at select locations throughout the area. All proceeds will go to benefit first responders and their families from Kentucky that have suffered during the recent tornados.

Area residents are no stranger to life-changing weather events, as the Greenbrier Valley has endured both the 2012 Derecho and the 2016 flood which devastated our communities.

We were fortunate to have been the recipient of aid then and we all hope you will join us in giving back the way others have given to us. An account has been set up at City National Bank under “Greenbrier County First Responders for Kentucky” and donations can be made to that as well.

For questions please contact Jeff Doss at 304-992-1674 or Bart Bake at: 304-647-6634.