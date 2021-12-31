By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday, Dec. 28, to discuss the approval of the new precinct maps drafted by County Clerk Robin Loudermilk. After numerous hours and much difficulty, Clerk Loudermilk presented a completed map at a public hearing prior to the regular business of the commission.

The completed map comes as a response by the county to the state legislature’s redistricting work earlier in 2021, which was a response to the census data from the 2020 census. With the usual attendant losses and gains in population, many political lines needed redrawn. Loudermilk’s map was discussed at the last meeting of the commission, and was approved with a unanimous vote.

Clerk Loudermilk explained that if a voter’s polling place was updated, the voter’s registration will be updated automatically. “Citizens don’t need to do anything,” said Loudermilk. “If someone’s polling place changed due to a change in precinct, their registration will be changed in the record by the county, by us.”

Furthermore, the county is making sure to communicate any potential changes to the public directly.

“If your polling place has changed, we’ll be sending official letters to you to notify you. Those should go out sometime between February and March, well in time for people to know where to vote in primary elections next spring.”

The next meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission meeting will take place on Jan. 11, 2022. The public is invited to attend.