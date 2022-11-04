By Sarah Richardson

Lewisburg was featured this month’s as one of the “25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA” by Travel and Leisure magazine, placing 7th out of 25 cozy Christmas towns across the United States.

With Aspen, Colorado placing first, the lineup of other festive places to visit included some steep competition, but the article’s writer, Katrina Brown Hunt, touted The Greenbrier as an “epicenter of the holidays,” and said Lewisburg is “peaceful and quietly lit with seasonal lights and low-key attractions.”

To see which other Christmas towns made the cut, visit www.travelandleisure.com/holiday-travel/americas-best-towns-for-the-holidays.

As the holiday season begins to kick into full gear, merchants of downtown Lewisburg have begun planning for their annual Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg event, which brings carriage rides, extended shopping hours, and holiday cheer to downtown.

This year will have six weeks of Christmas spirit on Main Street from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24 with holiday wonderland decorations in storefronts and in the Green Space, along with the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon. Visitors can vote for their favorite Christmas window for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite shop or restaurant, and there will be extended shopping hours for most businesses leading up to Christmas Day. Horse drawn carriage rides will begin on Nov. 19, and will include more days to ride than ever, and a mailbox to send your special letters to Santa will be at the Green Space for everyone to send their lists to the North Pole. Santa himself will also be making stops in town!

With so many holiday happenings, make sure to stay up-to-date by following The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shopdowntownlewisburg.