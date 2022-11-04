Members of the Rainelle, Clintonville, Rupert, and Quinwood Fire Departments gathered together on Tuesday evening to celebrate one of their own. Captain James Edward “Eddie” Midkiff, of Rainelle, was honored for 50-years of service to the State of West Virginia as a volunteer firefighter.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin was on-hand to present Midkiff with two “proclamations of recognition” for his half-century of service to the Meadow River Valley – the first from Gov. Jim Justice, and the second from the West Virginia Senate.

“I want to thank Eddie, but I also want to thank everyone here tonight,” Baldwin said, before reading the proclamations. “The work that y’all do is done quietly in the community. We don’t always see the training and the expertise and resources that go into your work, but the community counts on y’all to do what you do. Thank you for your service to community safety.”

As stated in both proclamations, Midkiff spent the first nine-years of his service in the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, where he eventually rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. After that, Midkiff spent 25-years with the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, where he achieved the rank of Chief. From there, Midkiff moved to the Town of Rainelle, where he continues his service as Captain.

The proclamations conclude with: “Therefore, We (Gov. Jim Justice, W.Va. Senate) hereby extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to James Edward Midkiff for his dedicated service to his community and acknowledge his contributions to the citizens and families of Greenbrier County and the State of West Virginia.”

With tears in his eyes, Midkiff expressed appreciation for his wife, Cindy, before adding, “I’m proud to be here to serve.”