Lewisburg House and Garden Club meets at Fruits of Labor restaurant in Rainelle for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and are informed by Mayor Andy Pendleton (right) and Walter Crouch, Appalachia Service Project (left) of the progress working together since the 2016 flood repairing, rebuilding of new structures, new drains and storm replacements plus other projects as they endeavor to restore the Town of Rainelle.