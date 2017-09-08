Lewisburg – Edna Tonkins Renick, 95, a long-time resident of Lewisburg, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, IL.

She was a beloved wife of Rev. Carl Renick, Sr. for 64 years and devoted mother of Carl Jr., Edward, Edwina, Nancy, and Angelyn.

Born in Sedalia, NC, Nov. 17, 1921, Mrs. Renick was the youngest of eight children born to Levi and Ava Miller Tonkins. She attended Palmer Memorial Institute (Sedalia, NC) for her elementary education. She graduated with a Diploma from Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC. She completed college courses at George Mason University (Fairfax, VA) and at Virginia Military Institute (Lexington, VA). Mrs. Renick was employed across her career at Arlington Public Schools (Arlington, VA); Rockbridge Regional Library (Lexington, VA); Oak Terrace (Lewisburg); and Meyer’s Department Store (Greensboro, NC). Mrs. Renick demonstrated her strong Christian faith, leadership, and teaching abilities as she cared for her family members, friends, and neighbors; served in local churches; and volunteered in the communities in which she resided.

Mrs. Renick was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three children, Carl Renick, Jr. and infant twins, Edward and Edwina Renick; four brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Renick (Chicago, IL) and Angelyn Renick (Atlanta, GA); one sister-in-law; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; and a host of friends.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, there will be a 1 p.m. visitation and 2 p.m. funeral service at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 E. Foster Street in Lewisburg. Pastor Eugene Fullen, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1476, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Flowers may be sent to Wallace & Wallace, Inc. Funeral Home, 884 Jefferson Street North in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace funeral home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.