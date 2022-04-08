The Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour is back in 2022! This year on Saturday, June 11, the Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs to welcome the event back to the Greenbrier Valley. After two years away, the garden clubs of the Greenbrier Valley look forward to hosting the tour once again and welcoming area residents.

Tickets are $25 and will be available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and from garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available day-of at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 to 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg.

All proceeds from the tour will benefit civic projects by the Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club, and Savannah Garden Club.

This year, the tour features: