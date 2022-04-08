The Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour is back in 2022! This year on Saturday, June 11, the Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs to welcome the event back to the Greenbrier Valley. After two years away, the garden clubs of the Greenbrier Valley look forward to hosting the tour once again and welcoming area residents.
Tickets are $25 and will be available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and from garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available day-of at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 to 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg.
All proceeds from the tour will benefit civic projects by the Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club, and Savannah Garden Club.
This year, the tour features:
- The Craddock-Johnson House – Built in the late 1860s, this two-story clapboard, reverse L-shaped home is on the National Historic Register. The home has been beautifully designed by Michelline and David Johnson with the assistance of Suzanne Perilli Interiors. The changes reflect a modern way of living while maintaining features such as the floors and woodwork. Michelline and David say that, if they had to choose, the music room is their favorite, and the best renovations are the downstairs bathroom and the flying concrete sink.
- The DeHaven House
- Walls Fine Art Gallery and Dwarf Apple Quarter – Walls Fine Art founders, Nancy Marshall and David Leadman, moved their business and home in 2016 into the current Main Street East building. Now, the building is transformed into a bohemian combination of business, fine arts, residence, and garden. The “Food and Forest” city garden features dwarf (and not-so-dwarf) fruit trees, hardy kiwi, berries, asparagus, and herbs. Plants are selected and included to highlight one or more of the following: shade, pollination, medicine, nitrogen repair, and of course, beauty.
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church
- Sissy Isaac, The “Ivanhoe” – This 1913 Sears Mail-Order House was delivered to Ronceverte by rail, brought to Lewisburg by horse and wagon, and was listed as “Modern Home No. 200,” also known as The Ivanhoe. For $1,528, Sears guaranteed enough materials to fully construct the house, excluding labor. Total expenses for the house were around $3,000. The property was originally part of 221 East Washington Street in Lewisburg, which was divided into two half-acre lots. In 1913, the house was built by Mr. Claude Feamster, whose ancestor, Lieutenant Thomas Lewis Feamster served as Commander of Company A of the Fourteenth Virginia Cavalry under General J.E.B. Stuart. This Arts and Crafts style emphasized craftsmanship, with simple shapes and exposed joinery. The original floor plan was eight rooms: four bedrooms, dining room, front parlor, one bath, and kitchen. Most of the trim, doors, and hardware are original, while plumbing, electrical wiring, and other mechanicals have been modernized over time.
- Edith McKinley
- Venable-Matthew-Moore Home – Named after its previous owners, the Venable-Matthew-Moore home was built in 1850 and expanded in the 1890s. Located in the Lewisburg Historic District, this 17-room, two-story home is a blend of Neoclassical and Victorian era architecture. Construction is largely wood frame. Featuring hardwood floors, its most distinctive features are its 16 Queen Anne windows and its high ceilings and large, bright rooms. The parlor and ballroom, with their airy spaces, and the dining room with its beautiful built-in leaded glass cabinetry are wonderfully suspended in time and so lovely that it’s hard to choose a “best” feature. Renovation has only just begun, and is intended to keep and restore the house, including as much of its original hardware as possible, and bring it back to life again.
- Shea Home – Known in the past as the “Homer A. Holt Place,” this stately home is now the summer residence of Patrick and Cynthia Shea. Built in the 1830s and enlarged in 1937, the property passed through several families before Mr. Holt came to own it. Originally, the property was a small farm, but over the years has come to stand as a lovely reminder of the ingenuity of past generations. Lovingly taken care of, the Sheas purchased it in 2016 and have made some additions to enhance the character of one of Lewisburg’s legacy homes.
- Barn/House on Fairview Road
- Gardens on Stonehouse Road
- Nell’s Cottage
- Gumm Store
