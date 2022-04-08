The annual Lewisburg in Bloom Red Dragonwing Begonia Fundraiser is underway! Grow your very own official Lewisburg Begonias as seen in the beautiful hanging baskets in downtown Lewisburg. Each 5.5 inch pot of Begonias is $6.50.

Preorder your begonias and pick up plants at Dorie Miller Park. Drive-through pick up will be at shelter #2 on Friday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

To place an order, email Shannon at sbeatty@lewisburg-wv.com or call 304-645-2080. All orders must be placed via this email address or telephone number. No orders will be taken on Facebook.