Last Friday, it was announced that Lewisburg had been named the Best Small Town Food Scene for 2023 by USA Today as part of their 10 Best: Reader’s Choice Awards. Lewisburg competed against other small towns like Abingdon, VA (second place), Fredericksburg, TX (fifth place), and Bar Harbor, ME (tenth place), to nab the title.

The final 10 nominees were submitted by a panel of experts, with readers voting a maximum of one time per day for their favorite small town.

The day after this announcement, Southern Living magazine published a piece on Lewisburg titled “The Best Things to Do in Lewisburg, West Virginia.” The article states, “This cozy, quirky town is full of exciting surprises,” and went on to detail Lewisburg’s variety of local shopping and eateries, as well as the festivals and events held in town.

To read the piece, visit www.southernliving.com/lewisburg-wv-7099123