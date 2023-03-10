By Matthew Young, RealWV

The number-four seed Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers were bested by the number-five seed Webster County Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, in a game that was much more competitive than the final score indicates. Although the Highlanders took the first-round contest 55 to 34, the Lady Cavaliers trailed by only seven-points to start the fourth-quarter, and led 20 to 18 at the half.

The Lady Cavaliers offense was led by their starting five: Maddie Fields with 14 points and six rebounds, followed closely by Preslee Treadway with 12 points and six rebounds. Ava Barclay added six-points and six rebounds, and Abigail Thomas scored two-points with five rebounds. Center Meaghan Poticher grabbed five rebounds.

Playing 19-minutes was Brilee Redden, with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. The Lady Cavaliers were rounded out by Hannah Sweet, Haylee Ward, Kenna Fields, Brooklyn Adkins, and Samantha Holliday. Sophomores Lacey Walker and Keylee Clere did not play in the game.

Mark Agee is the Lady Cavaliers head coach. Jesse Tolley and Davina Agee serve as assistant coaches.