To celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, the Greenbrier Historical Society will host a weekend of community activities aimed at recognizing her life and legacy and inspiring the next generation of scientists and thinkers. These events will take place at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs the weekend of Aug. 26, which would be her 104th birthday and West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day.

Janice Cooley, president of the Greenbrier Historical Society, said, “This event is such an amazing opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson and all of her contributions to the space program. This event also serves as an inspiration to our youth, having a figure like Katherine Johnson to look up to.”

Born in White Sulphur Springs, Katherine Coleman Johnson was one of the first Black female engineers at NASA and her pioneering work on John Glenn’s orbital mission in 1962 consolidated her reputation as an outstanding mathematician. Her life and story has earned her countless awards and recognitions, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and has inspired works such as the book & movie Hidden Figures.

Honoring this remarkable woman is a one-act play about her life, written and directed by Pamela Barry and performed by Neely Seams on Friday, Aug. 26. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Johnson’s daughters Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore will be participating in a moderated discussion about life with their mother and a book signing of Katherine Johnson’s memoir My Remarkable Journey will follow.

The celebrations continue with a self-guided driving tour of White Sulphur Springs that includes the Coleman house and other family sites on Church Street, a Greenbrier Historical Society History Walking Tour, and a visit to the North House Museum.

For West Virginia students in grade 6-8 comes an opportunity to visualize Katherine Johnson’s story in the 2022 GHS Graphic Art Contest. The Art Contest submission period runs from May to July 8, 2022. Please visit the Greenbrier Historical Society website or email marketing@greenbrierhistorical.org for more detailed information about the contest.

For more information about the event and tickets call the North House Museum at 304-645-3398, email info@greenbrierhistorical.org, or visit the Greenbrier Historical Society’s website at greenbrierhistorical.org.