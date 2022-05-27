By Adam Pack

On Saturday, June 11, the 37th Greenbrier Valley Home and Garden Tour will feature homes and gardens in Lewisburg and in White Sulphur Springs. The annual walking tour of homes and gardens represents both historic design and modern restoration. Stops on this year’s tour include St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Walls Fine Art Gallery, the Shea Home, and more.

You may begin the tour at any home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary tea and cookies at The General Lewis Inn from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau and from area garden club members. Tickets will also be available the day of the tour at each home, General Lewis Inn, Gillespie’s Floral in White Sulphur Springs, and the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau. All proceeds will be used for civic projects by Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club and Savannah Garden Club.

Requests for more information can be sent to Emily Shirey at emilyshirey@hotmail.com.