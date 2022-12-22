Judith Kay Ballengee

Morgantown-Judith Kay Ballengee, 81, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Morgantown.

Judy was born Apr. 6, 1941, in Ronceverte, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Frances Littlepage Ballengee.

While growing up in Ronceverte she attended Ronceverte Baptist Church. After graduating Ronceverte High School, she graduated from WVU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism. Her career landed her in Washington, DC, working with the Appalachian Regional Commission; then as Vice President of Industrial Relations with the Learning Channel; and then finally back to Morgantown retiring as a writer for the Dominion Post.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ballengee and nephew, Chris Ballengee.

Surviving are her sister, Rose Ann Ballengee of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Susie Ballengee of Wilmington, NC; and nephew, Joe (Richelle) Ballengee of Bethlehem, PA.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte where Pastor Scott Kapple officiated.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com