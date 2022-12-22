Elizabeth Christine Lackey Smith

Alderson-Elizabeth Christine Lackey Smith, 92, went home to be with the Lord, with her children by her side on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, WV.

Born Apr. 1, 1930, in Marfrance, WV, she was the daughter of the late John and Cora Mae Ford Lackey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zelphia A. Williams; six children; and 15 brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and attended Alderson Schools. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in White Sulphur Springs and attended the Henning Church of God on Vago Road, Frankford. Her passion was sewing and reading, only “clean” books and she loved to sing. Mrs. Smith never met a stranger and will always be remembered for how she loved the Lord and everyone she met.

Survivors include four daughters, Libby Fox of Hinton, Debbie McInelly and husband Roger, of North Dakota, Donna Simms and husband Rick of Alderson, and Patty Jones and husband Frank of Alderson; a special niece she considered a daughter, Carolyn Dean of Marlinton; 17 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson where Pastor Robert Hefner and Frank Watkins officiated. Burial followed in the Clayton Baptist Cemetery, Clayton, WV.

Friends called on Tuesday at the funeral home before the service.

Serving as pallbearers were Tristen Hopkins, Dylan Hopkins, Adam Merritt, Gage Richmond, Kevin Richmond, and Joseph McInelly. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jayden Dhamers, Chase Dhamers, Chevy Dhamers, and Jordan Smith.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Smith family at www.lobbanfh.com