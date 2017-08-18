Ronceverte-Janice Carol Gum, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at The White Sulphur Springs Center.

She was born Mar. 30, 1936, to the late John C. and Ida C. LaRue in Hillsboro.

Janice was of the Methodist faith, and is leaving behind her beloved dog, “Sugar Bear.”

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clark Gum; and son, John Cameron Brown.

Survivors include: son, George Robert Brown and wife Judith Lynn of Frankford; daughter, Lisa Brown Carter and husband Donnie Yates of Frankford; daughter-in-law, Sally Brown; grandchildren, Autumn Carter, Scott Taylor and wife Emily, and J.J. Taylor.

Per family request there will be no funeral service or visitation.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.