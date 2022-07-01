Huntersville, NC-James “Jim” Franklin Boomer, 79, died Feb. 23, 2022. He was born on Nov. 7, 1942 in Wheeling to the late Alvin and Margaret Boomer.

Jim graduated from West Virginia University and served in Vietnam as a Captain in the Air Force. He then returned to West Virginia University with the GI Bill and graduated from the WVU School of Law. He served as a Legal Aid attorney in Lewisburg, and then had a private practice in Lewisburg. He also served as a Child Advocate attorney for the state of West Virginia, a job very rewarding to him, helping children and families who were going through difficult life situations.

He loved Greenbrier County and with the help of a local group of friends and builders, built a handmade timber frame and log home on the cliffs of Muddy Creek Mountain.

He was a member of Fairlea ARP church and served there as an elder.

After retiring Jim and Cecilia moved to Huntersville, NC, to be closer to their family, and enjoyed spending winters on Pine Island, FL. He was a member of Huntersville ARP Church.

Survivors include his wife, Cecilia Smith Boomer; sons, Noah Lazes of Cornelius and Bobby Boomer and wife Beverly of Huntersville; daughter, Kelly Crookshanks of Grovetown, GA; brother, Joe of New Symrna Beach, FL; and grandchildren, Lex, Abby, and Ally Crookshanks, Mary and Charlie Boomer and Mick Lazes; nieces, Carol Glunt, and Sara Boomer.

He was proceeded in death by a stepdaughter, Emily Lazes.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Mar. 13 at Huntersville A.R.P. Church. Visitation was at the church before the service. Burial followed in Northlake Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Global Empowerment Mission (to the Ukraine), 1810 Northwest 94th Avenue, Doral, FL 22172 or Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

James Funeral Home is serving the family.