James Clinton Jones

Annandale, VA-James “Jim” Clinton Jones, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022.

He was born on May 23, 1941, in Charleston, WV, son of the late Paul Allen Jones and Viva Adele (Cook) Fawcett.

After graduating from Alderson High School, Jim attended Morris Harvey College and Strayer College where he earned his business degree in accounting. He went on to work as a Certified Public Accountant and later started his own firm, Jones CPAs. He proudly served as past Master of the Elmer Timberman Masonic Lodge #54 of Annandale, Virginia. Jim will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends and his beloved hometown of Alderson.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bobbie Fleshman Jones. He is also survived by his children, Jim Jones II of Kentucky; Kristy Goode and husband Chris of Florida; Sam Jones and wife Mary of Virginia; Michael Shane Jones and wife Dawn of Virginia; his brother, Alex “Buzz” Feamster and wife Christine of Lewisburg; his ten grandchildren; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial were held on Wednesday, Apr. 20, at the Alderson Cemetery in Alderson where Pastor Derek Hall officiated followed by a reception at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church. Serving as pallbearers and conducting Masonic graveside rights were the Alderson Masonic Lodge #70 AF&AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in memory of Jim to the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Alderson, WV 24910.

