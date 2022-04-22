Harold Dean Dailey

Ronceverte-Harold Dean Dailey, 85, passed away Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

He was born Sept. 30, 1936 at Lory, WV (Boone County), the only child of the late Roy Allen and Gladys Iris Chandler Dailey.

He was a member of the Lory Baptist Church, was a former member of the Danville, WV Fire Department, was a retired surface miner, loved woodworking and building furniture and other crafts; loved country and gospel music, and enjoyed going to NASCAR races and watching WVU Football. He was an avid collector of trains and train history.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy Allen Dailey.

He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Barbara A. Bryan Dailey; daughters, Penny (Bob) Grillo of McArthur, OH, Mary Dailey and companion John Gibson of Ronceverte, and Melody (Chuck) Howard of Organ Cave; grandchildren, Timothy (L.T.) Shieler, Kaitlin (Aaron) Eberts, Corey (Whitney) Howard, Andrew Grillo, Kayla (Trevor) Smith, and Molly Howard; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Daxton, Emma, Olivia, Easton and Grady; Tim’s life partner, Dan Bower; sisters-in-law, Judy (Gary) Hughes of Penney Farms, FL, and Connie Pridemore of Columbus, OH; and two nephews, Jason Clauss of Lake Lure, NC, and Timothy John (T.J.) Pridemore (deceased).

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 23, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor John Groves officiating. Burial will follow in McLean Cemetery, Ronceverte.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Eagle Foundation, PO Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868 or donate by calling 1-800-2Eagles.

Pallbearers will be: Andy Grillo, Corey Howard, L.T. Shieler, Aaron Eberts, Dan Bower and Trevor Smith.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com