Renick-Inez Bell Brown, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Feb. 25, 1932, in Renick, she was the daughter of the late Ruben Rush and Josephine Baldwin McMillion.

Inez loved to garden, bake, can food, read books and share recipes. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and caretaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garman Brown; and brothers, Charles Junior McMillion, Harold McMillion and William Howard McMillion.

Survivors include her son, Doug Brown (Barbara) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Brian Brown of Renick, and Tammy Brown of Jacksonville, FL; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jared Brown; brother, Alden McMillion (Sue) of Renick; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, with Pastor Robert Hefner officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 31, at the funeral home.

