White Sulphur Springs-Dorothy Carole Ramsey, 80, passed away Saturday morning, July 23, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 26, 1942 near Hollywood, Monroe County, WV, the daughter of the late Clem S. and Sadie Mae Vass Bland.

Carole was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She was a former employee of Cox’s Department Store, Bank of White Sulphur Springs (now First Citizens Bank), Grand Piano and Furniture Company and Worldwide Equipment.

Carole is survived by her daughters; Betty Mace and husband Dennis of White Sulphur Springs and Sharon Dunbar and husband Bobby of Gap Mills; husband, Kester Ramsey; grandchildren, Christopher David Richmond (Shannon), Danielle Boone (Israel), Justin Mace, Stephanie Cash (Lucas), Steven Hoke (Samantha) and Jesse Hoke (Traci); great-grandchildren, Alexis Richmond, Kennedy Richmond, Savannah Richmond, Bryson Cash, Cody Cash, Lane Cash, Braylee Hoke, Jazmine Hoke, Brooklyn Frazier, Bryson Frazier, Izabella Williamson, Kendall Hoke, Abigail Haynes and Granger Boone; sister, Joan Brown of Ronceverte; and brother, Butch Bland (Joy) of White Sulphur Springs.

Funeral services for Carole are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Bobby McClintic officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmel Cemetery at Gap Mills.

The family will receive their family and friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral Home on Monday Aug. 1.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

