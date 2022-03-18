By Sarah Richardson

Lewisburg Police Department Lt. Jonathan Hughes was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police on Tuesday, Mar. 15, during Lewisburg City Council.

“It is indeed an honor to promote Lt. Hughes to Deputy Chief,” said Mayor Beverly White. “We know he will do an outstanding job for our city, and we are blessed to have him.”

With a number of friends and family in attendance, Hughes’ wife did the honor of pinning his new badge to his uniform. Hughes will join Chief Chris Teubert in spearheading the police department.

Councilmember Sarah Elkins added, “We got to learn a little more about you at the finance meeting and it seems as if we are in good hands, congratulations.”

“First off, thanks again,” said the new Deputy Chief, “I am very privileged to work for the city of Lewisburg, and I’m very grateful for this promotion.”

At the same meeting, Council authorized the hiring of two new officers to the police force, Joshuah Stevens and Jonathon Cosby.